40 years of Larry Barker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Larry Barker has been doing groundbreaking investigations for 40 years. In this special, we are taking a look back at some of Larry Barker’s favorite investigations.

Larry’s broadcasting career began in 1975 at an Albuquerque radio station and quickly moved to TV. He began as a producer and his passion for uncovering scandals and wrongdoing soon led him to investigative reporting.

Larry’s award-winning investigative reports have exposed corruption, caught conmen in the act and have helped to change laws.