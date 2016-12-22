Video captures pickup truck driver driving in reverse on interstate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a strange sight for many Albuquerque drivers Wednesday when a pickup truck was seen reversing among interstate traffic for quite a distance.

Cameron Mayer and his dad were cruising the Big-I headed from I-25 to eastbound I-40 when they noticed a massive backup. Eventually, the two caught up to the problem: a pickup truck going in reverse in the far right lane of the interstate.

“It was just bizarre,” Mayer said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Mayer took out his phone and started live streaming the odd event to his friends on Facebook, garnering a lot of reaction.

“The usual things come to mind like, ‘Is the guy drunk? What’s going on?’ and then I thought in my head, ‘Maybe his transmissions out or something,'” Mayer recalled.

The diver went backwards from the Big-I to at least the Carlisle exit, where Mayer says he passed the truck.

It’s unknown how the situation was resolved.

KRQE News 13 showed the video to people on the streets of Albuquerque who agreed – it’s quite the sight.

“Crazy… outrageous,” Stephanie Gallegos and Monique Valdez said.

“Holy smokes,” Shennon Morgan said as he watched it. “I think it’s weird.”

It’s unclear why the driver was going backwards for so long – maybe, car problems?

“You shouldn’t be on the interstate, or on the highway, if there’s something wrong with your vehicle,” Gallegos and Valdez said.

Mayer says thankfully no one got hurt during the peculiar situation.

“It was funny to me, but I really hope that the guy wasn’t drinking and driving,” Mayer said.

As you might expect, Albuquerque police said what the driver did was dangerous and a bad idea. APD also said people should use their phones to call police for help – not hit the record button.