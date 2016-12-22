Today in History: December 22

Today in History

Today is Thursday, Dec. 22, the 357th day of 2016. There are nine days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 22, 1941, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill arrived in Washington for a wartime conference with President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

On this date:

In 1775, Esek Hopkins was appointed the commander-in-chief of the Continental Navy.

In 1894, French army officer Alfred Dreyfus was convicted of treason in a court-martial that triggered worldwide charges of anti-Semitism. (Dreyfus was eventually vindicated.)

In 1910, a fire lasting more than 26 hours broke out at the Chicago Union Stock Yards; 21 firefighters were killed in the collapse of a burning building.

In 1937, the first, center tube of the Lincoln Tunnel connecting New York City and New Jersey beneath the Hudson River was opened to traffic. (The second tube opened in 1945, the third in 1957.)

In 1940, author Nathanael West, 37, and his wife, Eileen McKenney, were killed in a car crash in El Centro, California, while en route to the funeral of F. Scott Fitzgerald, who had died the day before.

In 1944, during the World War II Battle of the Bulge, U.S. Brig. Gen. Anthony C. McAuliffe rejected a German demand for surrender, writing “Nuts!” in his official reply.

In 1968, Julie Nixon married David Eisenhower in a private ceremony in New York.

In 1977, three dozen people were killed when a 250-foot-high grain elevator at the Continental Grain Company plant in Westwego, Louisiana, exploded.

In 1989, Romanian President Nicolae Ceausescu, the last of Eastern Europe’s hard-line Communist rulers, was toppled from power in a popular uprising. Playwright Samuel Beckett died in Paris at age 83.

In 1991, the body of Marine Lt. Col. William R. Higgins, an American hostage slain by his terrorist captors, was recovered after it had been dumped along a highway in Lebanon.

In 2001, Richard C. Reid, a passenger on an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami, tried to ignite explosives in his shoes, but was subdued by flight attendants and fellow passengers. (Reid is serving a life sentence in federal prison.)

In 2010, President Barack Obama signed a law allowing gays for the first time in history to serve openly in America’s military, repealing the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.

Today in History: December 22 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery U.S. soldiers help children to open their Christmas presents at a party given by the Women's Voluntary Service, or WVS, in London, England, Dec. 22, 1942. (AP Photo) President Johnson holds a candle that was just lit by a torch bearing a flame from the Eternal Flame at the grave of John F. Kennedy at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Dec. 22, 1963. The Rev. Walter Fauntroy, holds the torch which he ignited from the Eternal Flame burning upon the Arlington National Cemetery grave of the late President Kennedy. The torch was carried over Memorial Bridge to the Lincoln Memorial where the candlelight service marking the end of the official mourning period for President Kennedy was held in freezing weather. (AP Photo) Citizens from all walks of life interrupted their Christmas shopping with a Peace Vigil at the Boston Common Dec. 22, 1966. The group of concerned citizens are urging President Johnson to extend the Christmas holiday truce in Vietnam for peace negotiations. Four persons of the group are, left to right: Edward Harris of Senerville, Robert Hill of Hedford and Dr.Michael Rees and his wife, Helen of Weston, Naes. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green) Haik Gazarian, 11, from Caracas, Venezuela, who now lives in New York, tries to cut a toy "Force Wand," an illuminated toy sword inspired by the film "Stars Wars," during the visit to the toy department store, on Wednesday Dec. 22, 1977. In the background are a number of other toys inspired by the current popularity of "Space Opera" type films. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler) A 30 feet tall Christmas tree lights up Beirut's Martyrs Square Friday Dec. 22, 1995. Once a haven for warring militias for over 15 years, downtown Beirut is currently being rebuilt under a $1.85 billion project to build office blocks, shopping malls and entertainment centers. (AP Photo/Ahmed Azakir)

Today in History: December 22 x Thumbnails Gallery U.S. soldiers help children to open their Christmas presents at a party given by the Women's Voluntary Service, or WVS, in London, England, Dec. 22, 1942. (AP Photo) President Johnson holds a candle that was just lit by a torch bearing a flame from the Eternal Flame at the grave of John F. Kennedy at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Dec. 22, 1963. The Rev. Walter Fauntroy, holds the torch which he ignited from the Eternal Flame burning upon the Arlington National Cemetery grave of the late President Kennedy. The torch was carried over Memorial Bridge to the Lincoln Memorial where the candlelight service marking the end of the official mourning period for President Kennedy was held in freezing weather. (AP Photo) Citizens from all walks of life interrupted their Christmas shopping with a Peace Vigil at the Boston Common Dec. 22, 1966. The group of concerned citizens are urging President Johnson to extend the Christmas holiday truce in Vietnam for peace negotiations. Four persons of the group are, left to right: Edward Harris of Senerville, Robert Hill of Hedford and Dr.Michael Rees and his wife, Helen of Weston, Naes. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green) Haik Gazarian, 11, from Caracas, Venezuela, who now lives in New York, tries to cut a toy "Force Wand," an illuminated toy sword inspired by the film "Stars Wars," during the visit to the toy department store, on Wednesday Dec. 22, 1977. In the background are a number of other toys inspired by the current popularity of "Space Opera" type films. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler) A 30 feet tall Christmas tree lights up Beirut's Martyrs Square Friday Dec. 22, 1995. Once a haven for warring militias for over 15 years, downtown Beirut is currently being rebuilt under a $1.85 billion project to build office blocks, shopping malls and entertainment centers. (AP Photo/Ahmed Azakir) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) U.S. soldiers help children to open their Christmas presents at a party given by the Women's Voluntary Service, or WVS, in London, England, Dec. 22, 1942. (AP Photo) President Johnson holds a candle that was just lit by a torch bearing a flame from the Eternal Flame at the grave of John F. Kennedy at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Dec. 22, 1963. The Rev. Walter Fauntroy, holds the torch which he ignited from the Eternal Flame burning upon the Arlington National Cemetery grave of the late President Kennedy. The torch was carried over Memorial Bridge to the Lincoln Memorial where the candlelight service marking the end of the official mourning period for President Kennedy was held in freezing weather. (AP Photo) Citizens from all walks of life interrupted their Christmas shopping with a Peace Vigil at the Boston Common Dec. 22, 1966. The group of concerned citizens are urging President Johnson to extend the Christmas holiday truce in Vietnam for peace negotiations. Four persons of the group are, left to right: Edward Harris of Senerville, Robert Hill of Hedford and Dr.Michael Rees and his wife, Helen of Weston, Naes. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green) Haik Gazarian, 11, from Caracas, Venezuela, who now lives in New York, tries to cut a toy "Force Wand," an illuminated toy sword inspired by the film "Stars Wars," during the visit to the toy department store, on Wednesday Dec. 22, 1977. In the background are a number of other toys inspired by the current popularity of "Space Opera" type films. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler) A 30 feet tall Christmas tree lights up Beirut's Martyrs Square Friday Dec. 22, 1995. Once a haven for warring militias for over 15 years, downtown Beirut is currently being rebuilt under a $1.85 billion project to build office blocks, shopping malls and entertainment centers. (AP Photo/Ahmed Azakir)