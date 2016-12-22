Thursday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Weather system delivering snow, sleet, rain to New Mexico

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Thursday, expect breezy conditions along with snow and light sleet in the morning. Then, rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 35. Thursday night, expect cloudy conditions with rain the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30’s.

2. An online fundraiser set up to help a single mom whose northeast Albuquerque apartment was broken into Wednesday has raised just over $100 as of Thursday morning. Police say a thief took Taralynn Martinez’s Christmas gifts for her 17-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son, including clothes, a laptop and medication to help her daughter deal with depression. Police are still working to track down the thieves.

3. The state health department is looking at ways to add more employees to help with the sudden backlog of birth certificates. Right now, it’s taking around 12 weeks to get a birth certificate by mail. Typically, it takes just a few weeks. The state points to the federal Real ID Act for the mad rush.

4. The city is starting a big project along Central Avenue to help crack down on crime. A company is converting 19,000 street lights to LED’s, but the city also wants to add surveillance cameras. The mayor says it will help make Central Avenue safer, but the ACLU is concerned they may spark privacy issues. The security cameras still need city council approval.

5. Photos of a Roswell police officer hanging out with a young girl are still getting likes and shares Thursday. When officers responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday, they found what they call “unacceptable” living conditons in the home. Officer Daniel Montejano spent time with a young girl removed from the home for her safety and welfare, watching cartoons and helping her open an early Christmas gift.

