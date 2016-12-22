Security home tips for the holidays

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – Before leaving town for the holidays, there are a few tips to consider.

Signal 88, a security service for residential, commercial, retailers and institutional customers, gives tips on what to remember when leaving home.

Branch manager, Jim Cusic, joined KRQE This Morning to talk home security during the holidays. Watch above.

Cusic references the 1990’s comedy film, Home Alone, as a learning tool on what not to do when leaving town.  

Some ways homeowners can best prepare their homes is to lock all doors, windows and have a neighbor stop by.

