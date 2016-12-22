Police: Suspect firing shots in northwest Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say SWAT officers are responding to reports of a suspect firing shots in a northwest Albuquerque neighborhood.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers are currently in the 100 block of Phoenix NW.

At this time, 2nd Street between La Poblana Road and Claremont Avenue are closed. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Further information about the incident has not been released.

