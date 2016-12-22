Officials report whooping cough outbreak in Eddy County

ARTESIA, N.M. (AP) – Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in Eddy County.

The Artesia Daily Press reports that according to the New Mexico Department of Health, there have been 20 cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, in Eddy County since Nov. 1, including 10 school-aged children.

Department of Health Secretary Lynn Gallagher says whooping cough is highly contagious and cause serious illness. Vaccines are the best way to prevent whooping cough.

Symptoms of whooping cough infection may include coughing fits followed by a loud “whooping” sound. The coughing may be severe enough to cause vomiting.