ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to gift-buying, a locally made gift has value beyond the price tag. Travel and Leisure recently ranked the top locally made gifts in each state and when it comes to New Mexico, nothing beats hard liquor.

They recommend Atapino Liquor. It’s made by Santa Fe Spirits by soaking local pinon nuts in Silver Coyote Single Malt White Whiskey for two months.

It will set you back $30 a bottle.

