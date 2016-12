The very wet storm system that brought rain across most of New Mexico today and snow to the higher elevations will move out overnight. Although we will start off cloudy on Friday, skies will slowly clear throughout the day. New Mexico will be between storm systems on Saturday with mild temperatures in the low 50s. Christmas Day looks colder with the chance of snow in the metro area. The snow will likely be on the lighter side given the quick nature of the storm.

