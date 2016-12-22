Local restaurants busy cooking up traditional holiday foods

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For some local businesses, Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year.

La Mexicana Tortilla Company on Coal Avenue near 3rd Street sees a spike in sales this week, with many customers buying tamales, masa or corn for posole.

The work to make tamales starts at 3 a.m., according to owners Margy and Anthony Hernandez.

“We can do about 300 dozens in here,” Anthony said, showing where the tamales are made. “The burners are way down here, creates a huge steam action in here.”

For those who prefer to make their own tamales, the company said it sells about 3,000 pounds of masa a day throughout the month of December.

“At least. At least, yes,” Anthony said.

Another New Mexico holiday tradition took KRQE News 13 to Golden Crown Panaderia.

“We started this business in 1972. This is my father right here Mr. Morales,” Owner Christopher Morales introduced his father and the founder of the business.

This week, they are making lots of dough to bake lots of biscochitos by hand.

During one of the busiest times of the year, they say they make an average of a thousand dozen biscochitos a day.

“Just cut cookie after cookie after cookie,” Christopher said. “We do ‘em all day long. We’ll have a line out the door, people picking up 10, 20 dozen at a time.”

A busy day of business before a holiday where families often make new memories by sharing in old traditions.

Both businesses say they’ll be working until Christmas Eve for those last-minute orders.