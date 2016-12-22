Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A mix of rain, snow and sleet continues to slam the state this morning – showers moving northeast across the state. Biggest concern weather-wise today will be wintry mix showers icing up roadways across central and eastern NM. Heavy snow is expected up north – areas within the San Juan, Jemez and Sangre de Cristo Mountains at and above 9000ft can expect 10″-20″ of accumulation. Wintry mix showers will slowly transition back to rain across the Rio Grande Valley this afternoon… but don’t expect a great warm-up. Afternoon highs will come down nearly statewide with temperatures topping out in the 30s and 40s in most areas. Strong east canyon winds will gradually come down through late day.

FRIDAY: Lingering showers will favor northern and central NM… clearing through late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will rebound back to the 40s and 50s – near average for this time of year.

SATURDAY: Our second winter storm of the week will drop in from the northwest spreading snow showers across the northwest quarter of the state. This storm will not be nearly as messy as the first system… but snow accumulation will be possible across northern and central NM Saturday night into Sunday.