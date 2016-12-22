John’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Showers will continue for most of the state this afternoon. The lower elevations central and west will continue to see rain, while freezing rain and ice will be likely across the east. At the higher elevations, steady snow will continue into tonight. The storm system will pick up speed and quickly exit early Friday. This will make for a quiet end to the week with only lingering snow over the northern high terrain.

Our next storm system moves in late Christmas Eve. This storm will pack colder air, so the snow levels will be lower. Showers will develop overnight Saturday night. By Christmas Day morning, snow will be falling across northwestern and north central New Mexico. The Albuquerque metro area will even have a shot at some snow before the storm pulls out Sunday afternoon.