Holly Holm is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UFC Bantamweight Champ Holly Holm talks about being a part of the first ever featherweight title fight in the women’s division of the UFC. Holm also gives an update on her surgically repaired thumb. On the lighter side, Holm talks about decorating her Christmas tree.
