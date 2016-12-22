Holly Holm is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

van-tate By Published:
Holly Holm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UFC Bantamweight Champ Holly Holm talks about being a part of the first ever featherweight title fight in the women’s division of the UFC. Holm also gives an update on her surgically repaired thumb. On the lighter side, Holm talks about decorating her Christmas tree.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s