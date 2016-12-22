Dishing it with Dr. V

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE)– Eating healthy doesn’t mean fancy meals or long preparations, all it takes is making the right choices.

An easy way to start eating healthy is incorporating Balsamic Baked Onion Quarters into your diet.

Local Bariatric Surgeon, Duc Vuong, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to demonstrate a dish using the leaves. Watch above.

High in Vitamin A and Vitamin C and Chromium, onions are good for blood sugars. The vegetable is also high in Flavonoids and Polyphenols.

