Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies give back to those in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are making sure families in need also get the chance to celebrate the holidays.

As part of their annual holiday food and toy drive, 35 families were given a gift box. Inside were toys, non-perishable food items and a turkey.

Each family is nominated by deputies they come across in the field. Then, each box is delivered by that deputy just in time for Christmas.

“This makes us feel good to give back to our communities. You can see everybody is happy, laughing. It’s a chance for us to come together,” said Deputy Felicia Romero, BCSO.

Deputies team up with members of the community to make this all possible.