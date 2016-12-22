Albuquerque landmark gets holiday makeover

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Steam Locomotive and Railroad Historical Society is inviting the public Christmas Eve to see a true landmark; a steam locomotive they’ve been restoring for the past 14 years.

Those who’ve lived in Albuquerque for a while may remember it, it used to sit at Coronado Park downtown.

“On Christmas Eve we use luminarias to light the way for the Christ child, and so in this case we are using luminarias to illuminate this beautiful locomotive that we have brought back to life,” said Ron Taylor, train restoration volunteer.

The train restoration site located at 1833 8th Street NW will open to the public from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve with the locomotive decorated with hundreds of luminarias and thousands of colored lights.

They will have hot cocoa and cider and volunteers will be taking questions.