Albuquerque boy spends mornings waiting for city recycle man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque boy’s favorite day of the week is trash day.

Two-year-old Zaiyan anxiously sits outside every Wednesday morning waiting for the moment when the big blue truck cruises by his Albuquerque house.

“We get out of bed and we wake up and we wait for the recyclables man to come,” said Jennifer Davis, Zaiyan’s Mom.

A video taken Wednesday shows just how excited Zaiyan gets when he hears the truck coming.

“The guy always honks at us,” said Davis. “He makes it really fun.”

The guy in the driver’s seat most Wednesdays, greeting Zaiyan, is no stranger to making people’s day.

Last year, Adrian Olvera, was named the City’s “Employee of the Month” for stopping in the middle of his route to help an elderly woman who slipped and fell in her driveway.

“A lot of these drivers, you know, when they drive their trucks through the neighborhood, they’re changing people’s day for the better,” said Albuquerque Mayor Richard J. Berry.

But this time it was little Zaiyan wanting to thank Olvera.

In Wednesday’s video, the two-year-old goes to give him a gift. Only this time, he’s greeted by a substitute driver.

But that doesn’t stop Zaiyan from still spreading Christmas cheer.

“Did we give him a prize,” asked Davis. “Yeah,” yelled Zaiyan.

But Zaiyan’s Mom says it’s her son who gets the true gift each week.

The City said Olvera was sick Wednesday, but should be back soon. As for the driver filling in, he’s going to make sure Olvera gets the gift card and ornament Zaiyan handed him.