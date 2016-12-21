Wednesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Panel to review murder case against Sandy, Perez

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. A team of prosecutors is now expected to review the murder case against former Albuquerque police officers Keith Sandy and Dominique Perez in the shooting death of James Boyd. The newly elected District Attorney Raul Torrez says it’s the next step in deciding if there will be another trial. Torrez says seven other New Mexico DAs offices will provide a prosecutor to review the evidence in the controversial shooting and a recommendation of how to move forward. The first trial for the officers ended in a hung jury.

2. Just in time for last minute holiday shopping, Nob Hill shoppers now have extra space to park — and the city says more are on the way. A new pilot project is adding a total of 100 free spots in the area. The city partnered with businesses who had extra spaces they weren’t using. Councilor Pat Davis says if people like it, they’ll work to make it permanent.

3. Wednesday, mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50’s. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

4. The city of Albuquerque is facing a possible $6 million budget shortfall. The mayor’s administration asked the city council on Monday night to slow down its spending. But, the council still unanimously agreed to pay about $175,000 to provide a rescue unit. City councilors are not sure where that money is going to come from, or how the city will pay to test an enormous backlog of rape kits at the Albuquerque Police Department.

5. If you donate blood at three metro area locations in the next few days, you’ll be entered to win River of Lights tickets and a $400 gift card. Everyone who donates will also receive a t-shirt. Donations are being taken Wednesday at the Marriott Pyramid from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday at the Marriott in Uptown and Howard Johnson in Rio Rancho.

