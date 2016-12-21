Thieves steal presents from family 4 days before Christmas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family is trying to clean up Wednesday after thieves kicked down their apartment door and made a mess of the place. The worst part: the thieves made off with the children’s Christmas presents.

The woman was tipped off by a neighbor who heard the ruckus at her northeast Albuquerque apartment Wednesday afternoon.

She got home to find her apartment in disarray. But it’s what she didn’t see that hurts the most.

“It kind of sucks. I have two kids and I’ve been buying gifts for weeks, little bit at a time because that’s just the way we have to do it, and now that it’s gone it kind of sucks,” said Taralynn Martinez.

Martinez already bought gifts for her 17-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son. A lot of the gifts were necessities like new clothes.

On top of that, Martinez says her daughter struggles with depression, anxiety and PTSD and the crooks stole her medication. They also took her laptop that she’d use in a therapeutic way to write stories or listen to music.

Martinez is a music teacher, giving private voice and piano lessons to children. A tablet with music and lyrics that she uses for lessons was also taken.

“I know that it happens everywhere, but just to not feel safe in your own home. Kinda sucks,” she said.

“Just the sadness of this whole thing, four days before Christmas hardworking single mother gets victimized by some crooks who took her presents. It really touched the hearts of the officers and they thought the public should know,” said Albuquerque Police Department Officer Simon Drobik.

APD wanted to do something for the family, but most of the toys they have are for very young children. Officers are putting a collection together to help.

An online fundraiser was also set up for anyone else interested in contributing.

Police are still working to track down the thieves.