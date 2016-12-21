Texas gives Planned Parenthood notice of Medicaid ouster

By Published:
Erica Canaut
FILE- In this July 28, 2015 file photo, Erica Canaut, center, cheers as she and other anti-abortion activists rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas to condemn the use in medical research of tissue samples obtained from aborted fetuses. Planned Parenthood Federation of America held a conference call Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015, to discuss what it calls a smear campaign against the organization and its affiliates by a California-based anti-abortion group. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas put Planned Parenthood on notice Tuesday of plans to soon cut off Medicaid funds, a move that federal judges have blocked in other Republican-controlled states, which are now waiting to see if President-elect Donald Trump will strip the organization of taxpayer money.

Planned Parenthood responded by vowing to ask a court to stop Texas from defunding clinics in January. Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Kansas are among the states where judges have denied similar efforts.

Planned Parenthood says its clinics serve nearly 11,000 women in Texas each year through Medicaid. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott pledged to kick Planned Parenthood out of the state’s Medicaid program more than a year ago, joining other socially conservative governors who took similar steps in 2015, when an anti-abortion group released secretly recorded videos that it claimed showed Planned Parenthood officials profiting from sales of fetal tissue for medical research.

Investigations by 13 states have been concluded without charges of wrongdoing, although a congressional panel is still investigating. Texas’ final notice to Planned Parenthood comes at a time when the 100-year-old organization is simultaneously fighting to stop Congress from also cutting off taxpayer dollars.

“Texas is a cautionary tale for the rest of the nation. With this action, the state is doubling down on reckless policies that have been absolutely devastating for women,” Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards said.

Texas Health and Human Services Inspector General Stuart Bowen referenced the videos as “the basis for your termination” in his letter to Planned Parenthood. He accused Planned Parenthood of “misrepresentations,” a charge that other states have also lobbed against the group.

Planned Parenthood strongly denied the allegations and no wrongdoing was proved, but the group announced in October that it will no longer accept reimbursement for the costs involved in providing fetal tissue to researchers.

Planned Parenthood is the nation’s largest abortion provider but receives no public funding in Texas for those services.

The U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year struck down a sweeping anti-abortion law in Texas that would have left only 10 abortion clinics open in a state of 27 million people. Mere days after that ruling, Texas announced plans to require the burial or cremation of fetal remains, rules that a federal judge in Austin put on hold last week.

Trump sent mixed signals during his campaign about Planned Parenthood, saying it helped “millions of women” while also endorsing plans to defund it. One of Trump’s first defining acts as president next year could come on long-sought efforts in the GOP-controlled Congress to scuttle taxpayer money for Planned Parenthood.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s