Suspect formally charged for fire at Albuquerque Old Navy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of firebombing an Albuquerque Old Navy has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office officially charged David Hickman Tuesday with damaging or destroying a building by fire or explosives.

Police arrested Hickman in November after an officer saw him running into the Old Navy building through broken windows.

He was also found with guns, ammo and explosive materials in his car.

Hickman also connected with the oversight attacks on three Starbucks, a Barnes and Noble and pro-life ministry. The state also linked Hickman to the massive Carlisle building fire in Nob Hill.

He still hasn’t been charged with those crimes, but prosecutors indicated they believe he’s responsible. Hickman remains in custody.

