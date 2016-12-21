Police: New Mexico man arrested for his 12th DWI

By Published: Updated:
stockimg Police Lights; generic

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico police say a man has been arrested on his 12th drunken driving charge.

The Las Vegas Optic reports 45-year-old Edward Moya was arrested earlier this month after a state police officer reported seeing him travel 120 mph in northern New Mexico. Authorities say he was taken into custody following a short chase.

Police say Moya smelled of alcohol and admitted to consuming alcohol.

New Mexico State Police say Moya had been arrested 11 previous times for drunken driving.

Moya faces a number of charges, including DWI-12th offense and aggravated battery upon a peace officer.

It was not known if Moya had an attorney.

His arrest comes as New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is sending in court monitors to document cases of repeat drunken driving offenders.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s