Police: New Mexico man arrested for his 12th DWI

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico police say a man has been arrested on his 12th drunken driving charge.

The Las Vegas Optic reports 45-year-old Edward Moya was arrested earlier this month after a state police officer reported seeing him travel 120 mph in northern New Mexico. Authorities say he was taken into custody following a short chase.

Police say Moya smelled of alcohol and admitted to consuming alcohol.

New Mexico State Police say Moya had been arrested 11 previous times for drunken driving.

Moya faces a number of charges, including DWI-12th offense and aggravated battery upon a peace officer.

It was not known if Moya had an attorney.

His arrest comes as New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is sending in court monitors to document cases of repeat drunken driving offenders.