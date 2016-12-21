Old Town store owner’s persistence leads to arrests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Old Town shop owner wasn’t having it when thieves shoplifted from his store. He blasted them on social media and pestered police until the men were caught.

It happened Tuesday just before 4 p.m. at Deja Vu Refinery. Shop owner Jason Pollak says two men and a woman came into his shop, glancing at his high-quality surveillance cameras.

After the men chatted with Pollak, the two walked to the front of the store, grabbed several $20 scarves each and stuffed them into their coats. Then they took off. It was all caught on camera.

Pollak and his employee ran after the men and woman, eventually catching up to them and snapped pictures of the group and the license plate of their getaway car. He says the men flipped him off, denied taking the scarves and threatened him, all in front of a young boy.

“They live in world where you do this…five days before Christmas. You laugh about it, give people the finger, tell them they could have had it worse and you do it in front of your elementary school children,” Pollak said. “That’s the world they live in, I changed that world.”

So Pollak put the pictures he snapped on social media.

Albuquerque police came to his store and took a report. But Pollak wanted his payback quickly, so he called police again and again until officers finally went to the home where the getaway car was registered. There, according to APD criminal complaints, officers found 22-year-old Frank Felix and 18-year-old Angelito Lopez.

Scarves were also found in the home.

One of the men admitted to taking the scarves while the other pointed the finger at his cousin as the sole perpetrator. Both were arrested.

As of Wednesday at 5 p.m., both Lopez and Felix were still in jail.