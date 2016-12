A wet Pacific storm will collide with the cold front across New Mexico and create a mixed bag of winter precipitation on Thursday. The high mountains will pick up heavy snow with up to a foot possible. Here in Albuquerque we will get rain, snow, and even an icy mix is through the day. The central sections of the state will be icy too. Showers will diminish on Friday with partly cloudy skies. Travel could be very difficult please avoid going out in these conditions.

Mark’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report View as list View as gallery Open Gallery