Man arrested in connection to salvage yard raid appears in court

By Published: Updated:
jerry-frazier_mug
Jerry Frazier

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man arrested on nearly two dozen counts of transferring or receiving stolen vehicles was in court Wednesday.

Albuquerque police arrested Jerry Frazier Tuesday after detectives raided a salvage yard on Prosperity Ave just off 2nd Street recovering 21 stolen cars.

According to a criminal complaint, Frazier would buy stolen cars for cash, trade them for drugs, or take them apart and sell their parts with altered VIN numbers.

Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant at the property and found a shotgun and drugs. He is charged with 23 counts of receiving/ transferring a stolen vehicle.

In court, Frazier’s attorney asked the judge to consider the minimal bond of $5,000 cash or surety. The judge denied that but did lower the bond.

“It is a property crime that seems to have been undergone for a long period of time,” said the judge.

 

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s