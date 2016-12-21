Man arrested in connection to salvage yard raid appears in court

Related Coverage Sheriff’s Dept says more than 20 stolen vehicles recovered

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man arrested on nearly two dozen counts of transferring or receiving stolen vehicles was in court Wednesday.

Albuquerque police arrested Jerry Frazier Tuesday after detectives raided a salvage yard on Prosperity Ave just off 2nd Street recovering 21 stolen cars.

According to a criminal complaint, Frazier would buy stolen cars for cash, trade them for drugs, or take them apart and sell their parts with altered VIN numbers.

Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant at the property and found a shotgun and drugs. He is charged with 23 counts of receiving/ transferring a stolen vehicle.

In court, Frazier’s attorney asked the judge to consider the minimal bond of $5,000 cash or surety. The judge denied that but did lower the bond.

“It is a property crime that seems to have been undergone for a long period of time,” said the judge.