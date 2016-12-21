Lobo men’s basketball gets thumped by Arizona

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Craig Neal and his University of New Mexico Lobos could have used a mulligan or a running clock Tuesday night. The 18th ranked Arizona Wildcats made quick work out of the Lobos in a 77 to 46 blowout. The game was never in question as the Lobos stumbled out of the gate, quickly going down 12-2.

The Lobos shot only 22.6 percent for the first half and only scored 16 points. The Wildcats shot over 47 percent in the first half and took a 37-16 advantage into the break.

The first half didn’t get any better for the Lobos as they shot 26 percent for the game. They were 17 of 65 from the field. Elijah Brown lead the Lobos in scoring. Tim Williams had 14 points and 8 rebounds in the lopsided loss. Arizona had five players in double figures lead by Chance Commanche who had 14 points.

The game was the Lobos last of the non-conference portion of the schedule. The 7-5 Lobos will start Mountain West Conference play at home against Fresno State Wednesday.