Lobo men’s basketball gets thumped by Arizona

van-tate By Published: Updated:
lobo basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Craig Neal and his University of New Mexico Lobos could have used a mulligan or a running clock Tuesday night. The 18th ranked Arizona Wildcats made quick work out of the Lobos in a 77 to 46 blowout. The game was never in question as the Lobos stumbled out of the gate, quickly going down 12-2.

The Lobos shot only 22.6 percent for the first half and only scored 16 points. The Wildcats shot over 47 percent in the first half and took a 37-16 advantage into the break.

The first half didn’t get any better for the Lobos as they shot 26 percent for the game. They were 17 of 65 from the field. Elijah Brown lead the Lobos in scoring. Tim Williams had 14 points and 8 rebounds in the lopsided loss. Arizona had five players in double figures lead by Chance Commanche who had 14 points.

The game was the Lobos last of the non-conference portion of the schedule. The 7-5 Lobos will start Mountain West Conference play at home against Fresno State Wednesday.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s