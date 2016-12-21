Life Alert saves 77-year-old woman from fire

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An elderly Alamogordo woman was rescued from a fire after she activated her Life Alert Button.

Judith Thompson, 77, activated her Life Alert after a fire broke out in the living room.

When firefighters arrived, they found Thompson unconscious.

First responders pulled her from the home and transported her to a hospital.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire but city officials say the damage was significant.

Thompson is in stable condition. It’s unknown what caused the fire.