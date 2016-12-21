Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Spot wintry mix showers continue to drift east-northeast over western NM this morning – little if any accumulation expected. Keep an eye out for a few more spot showers to develop over western and southern NM this afternoon with increasing coverage expected overnight into Thursday. Cloud cover will blanket the southern 2/3rds of the state today, although, afternoon temperatures will be slightly warmer than what was felt Tuesday – expect more 40s, 50s and 60s (less 30s) on the map by mid-day. Winds will also increase in and around the higher terrain of northern NM.

THURSDAY: Messy day of weather expected as wintry mix showers push in across the state. Already plan on an extra 10-20minutes to the morning commute – and please use caution when out on the roadways. Showers will continue to develop on and off through the day with significantly colder temperatures expected Thursday afternoon. Colder air sitting underneath incoming moisture will result in patchy sleet and freezing rain. Ice will be our top concern with this relatively warmer system.

FRIDAY: Showers will continue through the first half of our Friday before eventually dissipating late day. Expect a slight rebound in afternoon highs… the Albuquerque-metro area returning to the mid- to upper 40s.

