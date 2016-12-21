John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Showers are starting to develop across the southern tier of the state this afternoon. They will become more numerous as we move into the overnight period. We’ll also see some showers develop in the Albuquerque metro area and snow over the Northern Mountains by Thursday. Snow levels will remain high with this storm, sitting at 8000′. However, there will be some travel concerns Thursday across the northeast as a back door cold front moves in. The cold air at the surface could lead to rain freezing at the surface, making for some icy roadways. The showers will diminish late Thursday.

Friday will be mostly quiet as we wait for the next storm. The next storm arrives Saturday, packing much colder air. Snow levels will drop through the day Saturday, allowing for the Albuquerque metro area to have a shot at seeing some snow overnight Christmas Eve into early Christmas Day. The west and southwest facing slopes will be favored for the most snow. This storm will clear out through Sunday afternoon and evening.

