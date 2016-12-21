In the kitchen with Chef Rede

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – Holiday’s aren’t just about the gifts and the giving, it’s also about the food we share with our friends and family and this year one local chef has holiday dishes that will impress just about anyone.

Chef Victor Rede joined KRQE’s This Morning team to share some of his original recipes.

First up, the Rede made his delicious Chicken Drummies. This includes a pickled Jalapeno wrapped in bacon and topped with BBQ Sauce.

To finish it off, Rede made a cucumber cup that can be filled with anything from ceviche, crab, or even salmon salad.

Watch above to recreate this meal for your family and friends this holiday season.

