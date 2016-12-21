New Mexico to get sleet, snow, freezing rain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) –  A weather system carrying tropical moisture is combining with a cold front to set the stage for snow, sleet and freezing rain across northeastern New Mexico and heavy snow in northern New Mexico’s highest mountains.

Forecasters say most of the state will get rain but a winter storm warning for northern New Mexico mountains about 9,000 feet until noon Friday predicts snow accumulations of between 10 and 20 inches.

driving-tips

Lighter snow is expected in northern New Mexico’s lower elevations, with the snow turning to rain by late Thursday and moving out of the state by Friday.

A second storm system is expected Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

