Driver suspected of shooting girl on I-84 in custody

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 8-year-old girl was injured in what police are calling a “possible road rage” shooting on Tuesday night.

The girl’s mother was driving on I-84 when police say 32-year-old Joshua Constantine was driving recklessly in a minivan and nearly caused her to crash, police said. The woman drove past the van and the suspect fired a shot into the car.

The girl received a superficial injury to her foot. Another child in the back seat was not hurt.

The girl was treated at the scene, but her family declined ambulance transport, saying they’d take her for treatment on their own, police said.

Constantine was taken into custody near 162nd and Stark. Police did not recover a firearm from the car because they had to wait to get a search warrant.

He may also have been involved in a hit-and-run crash before the shooting.

Nearby store employees who saw the incident unfold say they were scared he might try to run into their store.