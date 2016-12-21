Dick Van Dyke to appear in upcoming sequel to ‘Mary Poppins’

By Published:
FILE - In this April 24, 2016, file photo Dick Van Dyke attends the 29th Annual Gypsy Awards Luncheon held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. A video posted on YouTube August 12, 2016, shows Van Dyke performing "Chitty Chitty Bang Band" at a California Denny's. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this April 24, 2016, file photo Dick Van Dyke attends the 29th Annual Gypsy Awards Luncheon held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. A video posted on YouTube August 12, 2016, shows Van Dyke performing "Chitty Chitty Bang Band" at a California Denny's. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dick Van Dyke will appear in Disney’s upcoming sequel to “Mary Poppins.”

Van Dyke played chimney sweep Bert in the 1964 original as well as the elderly banker, Mr. Dawes. He tells Entertainment Tonight that in “Mary Poppins Returns,” he’ll play Mr. Dawes’ son.

The 91-year-old comedy legend says he’ll be going to London in the spring to shoot his part, which he calls “a little song-and-dance number.”

He tells The Hollywood Reporter that the movie will be set 20 years after the original.

Emily Blunt is set to play Mary Poppins. Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury and “Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda will also star.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s