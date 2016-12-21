Dick Van Dyke to appear in upcoming sequel to ‘Mary Poppins’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dick Van Dyke will appear in Disney’s upcoming sequel to “Mary Poppins.”

Van Dyke played chimney sweep Bert in the 1964 original as well as the elderly banker, Mr. Dawes. He tells Entertainment Tonight that in “Mary Poppins Returns,” he’ll play Mr. Dawes’ son.

The 91-year-old comedy legend says he’ll be going to London in the spring to shoot his part, which he calls “a little song-and-dance number.”

He tells The Hollywood Reporter that the movie will be set 20 years after the original.

Emily Blunt is set to play Mary Poppins. Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury and “Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda will also star.