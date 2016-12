ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office won’t charge a deputy for shooting a man in the South Valley.

Last year, deputies followed Alejandro Valdez in a stolen car near Rio Bravo and Isleta.

He opened fire on deputies, including Michelle Carlino-Webster. She shot back, hitting him in the shoulder. No deputies were hurt.

Wednesday the DA’s Office says Deputy Carlino-Webster used force to defend herself.

Valdez is currently serving a 26 year prison sentence.