Clovis legendary football coach Eric Roanhaus resigns after 44 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Eric Roanhaus has resigned as head football coach at Clovis High School.

Roanhaus made it very clear to KRQE Sports that he only resigned; he has not retired. Roanhaus, who will turn 70 in March, said retirement is for old people.

“Most likely in another year I will go back and teach history at one of the middle schools and work a year or two,” said Roanhaus. “I don’t know if I will ever get back into coaching again. I am leaving the door open in both teaching and coaching,” he said.

Roanhaus spent 44 years at Clovis. He was head football coach 39 of those years.

He had more victories than any New Mexico high school football coach with 343. He had 141 losses and 5 ties. Roanhaus reached the state championship game 19 times and won 10 titles with Clovis. His most recent title was in 2001.

Probably his most memorable championship team is the 1990 team that featured three thousand yard rushers in Slyvester Journey, Michael Thompson and David Childress.

“The thing I am going to miss the most is the kids,” said Roanhaus. “I really enjoy my relationships with my kids.”

In April of 2015, Roanhaus was inducted into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame.