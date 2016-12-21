City of Albuquerque partnering with Uber for the holidays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is partnering up with Uber this holiday season to make sure no one is driving drunk.

Mayor Berry and Albuquerque Police Department Chief Gorden Eden announced the partnership and they used a pretty clear example why you shouldn’t drink and drive; they brought in a car that was involved in a DWI-related crash.

“One of the first DWI accidents I had to investigate as a New Mexico State Police officer involved a three year old child that was killed because of a drunk driver,” said Eden.

Any first time Uber user can get a free ride up to $15- $5 will go to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Uber is offering a special holiday promo code: NYEABQ17.