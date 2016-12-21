City developing Route 66 Visitor’s Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is bringing a Route 66 visitor’s center to Albuquerque.

It’s a community-driven project led by the Southwest Alliance of Neighbors and the West Central Community Development Group. City councilors say it’s all part of the revitalization of West Central.

The center will capitalize on the historic nature of the Route 66 National Scenic Byway and encourage motorists to get off the interstate and back on the old road.

“People would come up to Nine Mile Hill, park their cars, take in the views…I want to really incorporate that into this visitor’s center,” said City Councilor Klarissa Pena.

The visitor’s center will be on West Central at the apex of Nine Mile Hill.