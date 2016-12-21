8 boozy hot chocolate recipes for the holidays and beyond

(MEDIA GENERAL) — ‘Tis the season to be merry and it’ll be hard not to with these delicious alcoholic add-ins to make your standard cup of hot chocolate even better.

Here are eight flavors to try to this holiday season:

1. Red Wine

Because who doesn’t love wine and chocolate? Houston-based blogger Kylie Michell combines just three ingredients for this simple recipe: Dark chocolate, wine and milk. Check it out at immaEATthat.com.

2. Peppermint

This recipe from The Food Network pairs chocolate with peppermint schnapps. Top with whipped cream and give it a candy cane to stir… delicious!

3. Salted Caramel

Made with salted caramel vodka from brands such as Pinnacle, this recipe’s author Jessica Torres calls it the “perfect balance of sweet and salty” to excite your taste buds. Check it out here.

4. Gingerbread

This recipe from The Tomato Tart adds gingerbread spice and spiced rum to a traditional cup of hot cocoa because why not? Recipe here.

5. Coconut

“Coconut rum and hot chocolate go surprisingly well together,” writes food blogger Christina Hartnett, and her recipe is super easy. She recommends using Malibu Rum for anyone looking for a sweet, warm beverage to sip on.

6. Pumpkin Spice

Didn’t get your pumpkin spice fill this fall? Don’t worry, Foodista.com has you covered with this must-try pumpkin pie hot chocolate. Pumpkin pie liqueur gives this traditional fall favorite a kick to keep it going through the cold winter months.

7. Hazelnut

This recipe from Chowhound combines hazelnut liqueur with Nutella for a nutty, chocolatey beverage that’s hard to beat.

8. Mexican hot chocolate

This recipe from Creative Culinary is perfect for spicing up your holiday. Made with cayenne pepper, chunky chocolate and tequila, check it out here.