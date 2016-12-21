1 of largest food banks gave 32 million pounds of food

Roadrunner Food Bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – One of the New Mexico’s largest food banks says it distributed 32 million pounds of food through its partner agencies and provided food to an average of 70,000 people in 2016.

The Roadrunner Food Bank says it increased the number of meals for kids by over 300,000 more meals. That’s a total of 1.4 million meals for kids this year.

Roadrunner says it also served an extra 3,000 seniors since launching its senior hunger initiative in 2015.

But the organization says next year will bring just as many challenges as child hunger and poverty continue.

Roadrunner is encouraging more donations. It announced on Wednesday that monetary donations made this month will be matched dollar-for-dollar for up to $80,000.

