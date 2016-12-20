Vandals destroy computers at Tularosa High School library

TULAROSA, N.M. (KRQE)- The doors to the library at Tularosa High School have been boarded up.

The windows shattered when vandals broke in early Saturday morning and tore the place apart.

“They destroyed plenty of computers which is […] that’s where my friends and I hang out and where we read,” said Gracie Torres, a Tularosa High School freshman.

They destroyed eight computers, two coke machines and a printer.

To top it all off, they went crazy with the fire extinguisher, spraying it everywhere and damaging books.

Now the school has had to hire a company to come in and clean up the mess as Tularosa police investigate the crime.

The superintendent tells KRQE News 13 that only the library was damaged and that the vandals must have taken off when the fire alarm went off, which they triggered when they used the fire extinguisher.

Students who spend their time in the library are appalled that anyone would do this.

“As somebody who reads a lot it’s really depressing not being able to go into the library and get some books or something,” Laura Buday, Tularosa High School Freshman.

“It’s really disappointing like this is our school; we should have pride for it. We’re Tularosa Wildcats. Many generations have been coming here and now all we have to show for it is how low life they are that they get so bored that they have to smash up our public stuff,” said Torres.

The superintendent says everything should be cleaned up when students come back from winter break.