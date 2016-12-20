UNM President Bob Frank says farewell to Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Embattled University of New Mexico President Bob Frank sent out a farewell email to the university.

Last week, Frank and the UNM Board of Regents came to an agreement on his leaving amid controversy.

He will leave at the end of the year and take a new job with the university for a reduced salary and will not sue the university.

His letter recaps the ups and downs of his leadership during the past four and a half years.

He highlighted the increase of graduation rates and improved freshman retention rate.

He also spoke about the Department of Justice’s investigation into how the school handles sexual misconduct.