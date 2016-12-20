100-year-old building among structures burned down in Mountainair fire

MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (KRQE) – A massive fire tore through the main street of an old New Mexico town. The blaze took out three buildings in Mountainair; one of them was about 100 years old.

Tuesday afternoon, firefighters said there was still a fire in a small crawl space in one of the apartments but the man who owns it says he is just thankful his family got out in time.

In the middle of the night, flames ripped through the three buildings on Broadway in Mountainair.

“When we got here on scene, we had three fully involved structures,” said Lance Brown with the Torrance County Fire Department.

After the flames were extinguished, a thrift store, emporium, a decades-old barber shop and the Weaver Apartments are all just shells of what they once were.

“It’s a loss to the town because it’s historical site and people liked it,” said Kenneth Aguilar, owner of the apartments and thrift store.

Aguilar says his son, his son’s girlfriend, and the couple’s baby, along with another tenant were all inside while the fire started.

“No one was hurt, which is the best thing that could have happened,” Aguilar said.

However, they did lose a building with a lot of history.

“It’s a 100-year-old building and we’ve owned it for about 22 years,” he explained.

Someone also broke the windows on several nearby businesses, including an auto shop that sits just two stories down from the fire. That has the town wondering if someone turned Broadway into a crime scene.

The hardest part is that this tragedy happened so close to the holidays.

“People are trying to get ready for Christmas this week and now they’re being displaced,” said Aguilar.

Crews said they expect Broadway to be closed off for quite some time which is the main road through the town.

The Torrance County Fire Department says it is too soon to tell if the fire is arson. They say their main concern right now is putting out the fire.

Fire that destroyed 4 structures in Mountainair under investigation View as list View as gallery Open Gallery