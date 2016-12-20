Tim Means will eat at the table after he eats in the octagon

UFC Fighter Tim Means
UFC Fighter Tim Means

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The one thing all fighters on the Ultimate Fighting Championship 207 card have in common is that they all must watch what they eat during the holidays. New Mexico UFC fighter Tim Means says he is very familiar with making weight during the holidays.

“I’ve had to cut weight on Thanksgiving and all of the above so it’s a normal day in the office,” said Means. “We have a big enough family from Moriarty that there is going to be tons of leftovers. I will get back and kill the pies. Right now Oliveira is the guy on the menu and I will do Christmas when I get back.”

Means will meet Alex Oliveira on the card that features Ronda Rousey’s return and title fight against bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes as the headliner. Means usually fights at least four times a year. Next week’s fight will be only his second in 2016. A suspension earlier in the year cut his load in half. The January 30 fight card will be at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 

 

 

