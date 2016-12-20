Teen accused in Albuquerque man’s murder sentenced Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of six teens accused in the murder of an Albuquerque bartender was sentenced Tuesday.

Police say Matthew Baldonado, 15 at the time, and five other teens were out on a crime spree when Steven Gerecke was killed in his driveway.

“Him I want in jail for as long as I possibly can, because, you know that you get a pathetic few years — I get a life sentence. I am in a life sentence,” said Gerecke’s wife.

Last month, 16-year-old Baldonado struck a plea deal dropping his murder charge. He pleaded guilty to four other charges including burglary with a deadly weapon.

Jeremiah King, the teen who initially confessed to killing Gerecke, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder earlier this month.

Baldonado will be committed until he is 21, the maximum sentence. Officials will have another hearing closer to his release to determine the conditions of his release if there are any.

The other teens charged in the case are awaiting sentencing.

