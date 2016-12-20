Sheriff’s Dept says more than 20 stolen vehicles recovered

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that Albuquerque has one of the worst car theft problems in the country. Now, we know where some of those stolen cars have been going after deputies made a huge bust Tuesday in the South Valley.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies raided a salvage yard Tuesday morning, and tell KRQE News 13 they recovered 21 stolen cars. But BCSD said this isn’t the first time, multiple stolen cars were found at this address.

The Albuquerque Police Department and New Mexico State Police were also large contributors to the bust.

Neil Colella’s car was stolen in September on the Old Route 66.

“I’ve had it for 20 years, it’s a 1976 El Dorado convertible,” said Colella.

Tuesday morning, he received the news he has been waiting for.

“Told me they recovered my stolen car,” said Colella.

But that classic car wasn’t the only one Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies found.

“Detectives have recovered 21 stolen vehicles,” said Deputy Felicia Romero, spokesperson for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives served a warrant to a property on Prosperity Ave. just off 2nd Street in the South Valley. Two men were taken into custody.

“Gilbert Sanchez for a probation violation and a felony warrant,” said Romero. “Jerry Frazier was arrested for 21 counts of transferring / receiving stolen vehicles.”

Detectives said they also found two guns and a bulletproof vest.

“This search warrant was successful for our detectives,” said Romero.

But this isn’t the first time detectives have raided this salvage yard. In 2015, detectives recovered 11 stolen vehicles in that same yard. At the time of that incident, the business had a name the name “J and E Auto Salvage.”

“It’s frustrating when we come to a location over and over again,” said Romero.

Robert Mcnabb lives right across the street from the chop shop and said he hasn’t seen anything suspicious.

“They’re actually really good neighbors,” said Mcnabb.

Investigators said the conditions of the cars vary, Colella said he hopes for the best.

“I’m always optimistic,” said Colella.

Investigators said those vehicles were taken to two tow yards, and say they aren’t looking for any other suspects in this chop shop bust at this time.

Deputies are not saying if they believe the two men were also stealing the cars or just buying them from the thieves.

BCSD: At least 20 stolen vehicles recovered View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo courtesy: Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department) (Photo courtesy: Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department) (Photo courtesy: Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department) (Photo courtesy: Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department)