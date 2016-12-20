Police: 1 dead, another injured in Artesia shooting

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – One man has died and another is in the hospital following an early morning shooting in Artesia, according to police.

The Artesia Police Department says it happened Tuesday at 700 N. 10th Street around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found 22-year-old Otis Chavez and an unidentified 21-year-old male, both with gunshot wounds to the torso.

Artesia police say Chavez died at the scene, while the unidentified male remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they are still investigating.

