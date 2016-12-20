Pair of proposals aim to crack down on crooks with guns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of bills set to be heard during next month’s legislative session would significantly increase the penalties on felons caught with guns and anyone using a gun to commit a violent felony.

HB 17 and HB 19, both introduced by Rep. Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque, aim to discourage gun violence through harsher penalties.

HB 17 would increase the penalty for a felon caught in possession of a firearm from a fourth degree felony to a third degree felony. That would increase the maximum possible prison time from 18 months to three years.

HB 19 would increase the firearm enhancement currently on the books. Right now through a separate finding of fact, anyone caught using a gun in a violent felony can be given an extra year of prison time that can’t be suspended or deferred and isn’t eligible for good time. HB 19 would up that to five years.

“When you look at the repeated criminal behavior a lot of times you’ll find them using a firearm in the commission of their crime,” said Rehm. “What I’m trying to do is increase the penalty to discourage the criminal from obtaining a firearm or using it in a crime.”

Rep. Antonio Maestas, D-Albuquerque, a former prosecutor, says the focus of the bills is in the right place but with the state short on resources, prioritization is necessary.

“I think it’s good in terms of emphasizing violent crimes,” Maestas said. “But at some point we have to make decisions in Santa Fe to deprioritize nonviolent crimes while emphasizing violent crimes and that’s something we haven’t had the political will to do.”

Maestas points to a decision by lawmakers to cut funding for prosecutors across New Mexico as part of solving a massive budget crunch.

“We get the criminal justice system we pay for,” Maestas said.

Strengthening penalties isn’t free. A legislative study of a proposal to strengthen the state’s three strikes law found it would cost $3 to $5 million more a year.

The legislative session starts January 17 and lasts for 60 days.