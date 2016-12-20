Mayor’s administration asks City Council to reduce spending

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is facing a possible $6 million budget shortfall.

The mayor’s administration asked council Monday night to slow down its spending.

But, the council unanimously still agreed to pay about $175,000 to provide a rescue unit to a fire station.

City councilors are still not sure where that money is going to come from, and how the city will pay to test an enormous backlog of rape kits at the Albuquerque Police Department.

“If these financial trends continue, which have already been realized, we won’t be talking about adding new rescue units, or clearing rape backlog kits, we’ll be talking about laying people off,” said Rob Perry, ABQ Chief Administrative Officer.

State Auditor Tim Keller estimated it would take about $1.2 million a year over five years to address the backlog of untested rape kits.

