Mark’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Clouds will continue to stream into the state on Wednesday but temperature should remain warm in the low 50s. Moisture will increase across the area Wednesday night and showers will move southwest to northeast on Thursday. As the moisture moves in on Thursday so will cold air from the east the clash of these two, the moisture and the cold air could lead to icing for eastern New Mexico. If you’re in the Albuquerque area you are most likely to see rain showers occasionally mixed with ice. We keep the showers going on Friday before break in the storm train on Saturday. Another cold storm is set for Christmas Day.

Mark's Tuesday Weather Report