John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

It will be dry and mild afternoon with temperatures running 5° – 10° above average. We’ll manage another nice afternoon on Wednesday with increasing cloud cover ahead of our next storm.

Showers will break out across the south Wednesday night and expand across the state Thursday. This storm originates from Baja California, so it will be a warmer storm. Snow levels will be above 9000′ across the south and above 8000′ across the north. The storm clears out late Friday but another storm moves in for the weekend.

The weekend storm will come from the northwest, so it will pack much colder air. This will allow snow levels to drop as it crosses the state. Showers will break out across the west late Friday and push into central sections Christmas Eve. The high terrain will be favored for the most snow, with the west and southwest slopes seeing the best shot. As colder air rushes in Saturday night, we could see a few light snow showers in Albuquerque before things clear out early Christmas Day.